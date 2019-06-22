Nine People Killed in Plane Crash in Northern Hawaii - Transportation Department

A twin engine plane has crashed in northern Hawaii, killing all nine people on board, the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) A twin engine plane has crashed in northern Hawaii, killing all nine people on board, the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) said.

"With extreme sadness HDOT reports there were 9 souls on board the King Air twin engine plane that went down near Dillingham Airfield with no apparent survivors," the organization said on Twitter late on Friday local time.

According to media reports, when the emergency services arrived at the scene, the plane was completely engulfed in fire.

It is not known yet whether the accident occurred during takeoff or landing of the aircraft.