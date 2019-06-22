UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine People Killed In Plane Crash In Northern Hawaii - Transportation Department

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 03:08 PM

Nine People Killed in Plane Crash in Northern Hawaii - Transportation Department

A twin engine plane has crashed in northern Hawaii, killing all nine people on board, the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) A twin engine plane has crashed in northern Hawaii, killing all nine people on board, the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) said.

"With extreme sadness HDOT reports there were 9 souls on board the King Air twin engine plane that went down near Dillingham Airfield with no apparent survivors," the organization said on Twitter late on Friday local time.

According to media reports, when the emergency services arrived at the scene, the plane was completely engulfed in fire.

It is not known yet whether the accident occurred during takeoff or landing of the aircraft.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Twitter Dillingham Media All Sad

Recent Stories

No test or interview, govt to now recruit people t ..

22 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Work With Any Elected Prime Minist ..

57 seconds ago

NCM helps set global priorities at World Meteorolo ..

40 minutes ago

Souq Al Jubail launches Dates Festival in Sharjah

40 minutes ago

CDA decides to reconstruct Burma Bridge from next ..

36 minutes ago

Zardari out to pit Sindhis, Muhajirs against each ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.