Nine People Killed in Private Jet Crash Near Caracas Airport - Prosecutor General

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Nine people were killed as a Beechcraft 100 King Air jet crash-landed near Caracas' Oscar Machado Zuloaga International Airport, the Venezuelan prosecutor general said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, nine Venezuelan citizens were killed.

I express my condolences to their families and friends," Tarek William Saab told reporters.

He added that it was too early to talk about the causes of the incident, and that experts would give important details within a few hours.

According to local media, the plane, which is presumed to have been traveling from Venezuela's southeastern Bolivar state, was carrying businesspeople headed for a meeting about national mining investments.