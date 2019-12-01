UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine People Killed, Three Injured In South Dakota Plane Crash - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 37 seconds ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 08:10 AM

Nine People Killed, Three Injured in South Dakota Plane Crash - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) Nine people have died in a plane crash outside Chamberlain, South Dakota and three people were hospitalized as snowstorms battered the United States Midwest, media reported Saturday.

The pilot and two children were among the victims when the single-engine plane carrying 12 people crashed shortly after takeoff, local broadcaster KSFY cited Brule County state's attorney Theresa Maule Rossow as saying.

The plane was set to perform a local 600-mile trip to Idaho Falls in Idaho State, according to NBC news, but the entire region was under a storm warning by the National Weather Service.

The National Transportation Safety board said it is investigating the crash in a post on its Twitter account.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Twitter Died Idaho Falls United States Post Media

Recent Stories

Wapda issues current status of Punjab rivers, barr ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends National Day Cup at Al ..

8 hours ago

Iranian Lawmaker Accuses EU of Taking No Measures ..

8 hours ago

Alli double sends Mourinho's Tottenham up to fifth ..

8 hours ago

Germany's Next Social Democrat Co-Leaders Say Won' ..

8 hours ago

Holders Portugal drawn with France and Germany at ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.