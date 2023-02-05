Nine People Missing After Fishing Boat Capsizes Off South Korean Coast - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) A total of nine people are missing after a fishing vessel capsized in waters off South Korea's southwestern coast, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.

The 24-ton vessel overturned at 11:19 p.m.

local time on Saturday (14:19 GMT), west of the uninhabited island of Daebichi, Yonhap said, citing South Korean authorities.

The nine missing crew members could still be stuck inside the capsized boat, the authorities said. Three crew members have been rescued by a nearby boat.

South Korea's Coast Guard continues the search and rescue operation.