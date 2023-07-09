Nine People Missing After Landslide in Central China - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2023) Nine people are missing after a landslide occurred in the city of Yichang in China's Hubei province, the country's Ministry of Emergency Management informed on Sunday.

The landslide descended on Saturday afternoon on a construction site of a local highway.

As of 15:00 GMT on Saturday, a total of five people were rescued. Another 17 people, all local residents, were evacuated.

Nine people remain missing, China's Ministry of Emergency Management said on Sunday. The search and rescue operation continues.