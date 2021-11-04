UrduPoint.com

Nine People Were On Board Of An-12 Crashed Near Irkutsk - Transport Prosecutor's Office

Nine People Were on Board of An-12 Crashed Near Irkutsk - Transport Prosecutor's Office

IRKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) There were nine people on board of the An-12 plane that crashed on Wednesday near the Russian city of Irkutsk, a spokesperson for the Transport Prosecutor's Office told Sputnik on Thursday.

A transport plane of the Belarusian company Grodno Avia crashed near Irkutsk on Wednesday.

Initially, it was reported about seven people on board: three Belarusians, two Russians and two Ukrainians.

"There were seven crew members and two accompanying persons on board. Six bodies and four fragments of bodies have been found at the site," the spokesperson said.

Governor of the Irkutsk Region Igor Kobzev told reporters that CEO of Zapolyarye Airlines Yury Volodin and Deputy CEO of the company Oleg Vishnev had been on board of the crashed plane.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.

