Nine People Wounded in Shooting Near Bar in Philadelphia - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) Nine people were wounded as result of a shooting near a bar in Philadelphia on Saturday night, with two of them being in critical condition, the police said.

"There are nine individuals that are shot. They were all transported by the police to the hospital.

Two are in critical condition and seven are stable," First Deputy Commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department John Stanford told journalists, noting that there were multiple suspects in the crime.

Stanford added that there was so far no information on the motives behind the shooting as the investigation was still underway and the police were looking for the attackers.

The police officer also noted that at least 40 pieces of bullet evidence were collected at the crime scene.