Nine Russian Military Planes Bring Nearly 100 Experts to Italy to Fight COVID-19- Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Nine aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces have delivered equipment and around 100 military experts to Italy to help it fight the coronavirus, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Italy is suffering from COVID-19 more than any other European country, with almost 60,000 cases and over 5,400 deaths registered. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Saturday to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte Russia's readiness to provide urgent assistance. The Defense Ministry said later in the day that medical virologists, doctors, medical equipment and vehicles for aerosol disinfection would be sent to Italy.

"Nine Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces have delivered to the Italian Republic from the Chkalovsky airport (in Moscow region) around 100 Russian military specialists, equipment and products to provide assistance in the fight against the coronavirus infection," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Mobile units with equipment for disinfection and COVID-19 diagnostics have been delivered, in a short time frame, to the Italian Air Force's Pratica di Mare air base, located 18.6 miles to the south-west of Rome, the ministry went on to say.