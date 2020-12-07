UrduPoint.com
Nine Russian Vessels Approached UK Waters In Recent Weeks - London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The Royal Navy of the United Kingdom has monitored "significant Russian presence" close to British waters in recent weeks, the UK Ministry of Defense said in a press release on Monday.

"The Royal Navy has monitored nine Russian vessels around the UK in recent weeks," the press release read.

Citing an "increase in Russian activity," Chief of Naval Staff and First Sea Lord Adm. Tony Radakin said that the UK was "always ready to respond."

The Russian vessels including a surfaced submarine, a destroyer, a corvette and a patrol ship, as well as support vessels were shadowed in a "concerted operation" by eight UK warships over the past two weeks in the English Channel and the Celtic Sea, according to the press release.

The French navy vessels and aircraft assisted a UK patrol ship during one of the operations to monitor the movement of Russian ships in the English channel, the press release stated.

As in all previously reported similar instances, the Russian fleet sailed through UK navy-monitored waters without any violations or incidents.

