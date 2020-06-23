UrduPoint.com
Nine Security Forces Members Died In Police Headquarters Attack In Northern Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Nine members of the Afghan security forces have been killed and three injured in an attack on the northern Kunduz province's police headquarters, Ismatullah Moradi, the spokesman for the Kunduz governor, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, the assault took place last night in the Dasht-e-Archi district.

He added that four militants had been killed in the attack while six others had been wounded.

On Monday, Javid Faisal, the spokesman for Afghanistan's Office of the National Security Council, declared the past week to be the deadliest in 19 years, with the Taliban conducting 422 attacks and killing 291 members of the country's security forces. Meanwhile, the prisoner exchange process between the two sides is still ongoing.

