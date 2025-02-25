Nine Soldiers Killed In Colombia Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 06:00 PM
Bogotá, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Nine Colombian soldiers were killed and 20 were injured when their vehicle plunged into a ravine in southwest Colombia, officials said Monday.
The military vehicle, with 36 on board, veered out of control after the brakes failed late Sunday and fell into a chasm some 100 meters (328 feet) deep, the governor of Narino department, Luis Alfonso Escobar, told Blu Radio.
A video shared by the authorities showed rescue workers using ropes to try to reach the wounded at the bottom of a deep gorge.
Those with serious injuries were airlifted to hospital, and an army report said later on Monday 20 people were receiving "specialized care."
An initial toll had eight soldiers dead and 16 wounded.
