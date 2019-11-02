UrduPoint.com
Nine Students Killed In Explosion In Afghanistan's Northeast - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 02:36 PM

Nine Students Killed in Explosion in Afghanistan's Northeast - Reports

Nine students were killed in an explosion in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Takhar, the Pajhwok news agency reported Saturday on Twitter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Nine students were killed in an explosion in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Takhar, the Pajhwok news agency reported Saturday on Twitter.

According to the agency, the explosion took place on Saturday morning in the Darqad district when the children were going to school.

No other details have been provided so far.

More Stories From World

