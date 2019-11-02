Nine students were killed in an explosion in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Takhar, the Pajhwok news agency reported Saturday on Twitter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Nine students were killed in an explosion in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Takhar, the Pajhwok news agency reported Saturday on Twitter.

According to the agency, the explosion took place on Saturday morning in the Darqad district when the children were going to school.

No other details have been provided so far.