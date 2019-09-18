UrduPoint.com
Nine Suspected Jihadists Killed In Egypt: Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 10:27 PM

Nine suspected jihadists killed in Egypt: ministry

Nine suspected militants including a commander have been killed in shootouts with police in suburbs of the Egyptian capital, the interior ministry said Wednesday

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Nine suspected militants including a commander have been killed in shootouts with police in suburbs of the Egyptian capital, the interior ministry said Wednesday.

Police raids to the east and south of Cairo targeted hideouts of "terrorist elements", it said in a statement.

Police raids to the east and south of Cairo targeted hideouts of "terrorist elements", it said in a statement.

Those killed included "a commander of the Liwa al-Thawra" militant group, it added.

The Liwa al-Thawra movement appeared in 2016 and has sinceclaimed deadly attacks against the police and the Egyptian army.

