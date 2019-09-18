Nine Suspected Jihadists Killed In Egypt: Ministry
Nine suspected militants including a commander have been killed in shootouts with police in suburbs of the Egyptian capital, the interior ministry said Wednesday
Police raids to the east and south of Cairo targeted hideouts of "terrorist elements", it said in a statement.
Those killed included "a commander of the Liwa al-Thawra" militant group, it added.
The Liwa al-Thawra movement appeared in 2016 and has sinceclaimed deadly attacks against the police and the Egyptian army.