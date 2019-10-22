UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Taliban Fighters Poisoned By Unknown Individuals In Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 56 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 12:26 PM

Nine Taliban Fighters Poisoned by Unknown Individuals in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

At least nine Taliban militants were poisoned by unknown individuals in Afghan's eastern Ghazni province, local media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) At least nine Taliban militants were poisoned by unknown individuals in Afghan's eastern Ghazni province, local media reported on Tuesday.

The fighters died late Monday in their compound, the provincial government told the Khaama Press news Agency.

Taliban have not yet commented on the matter.

Ghazni is among Afghan's most violative provinces where Taliban militants have an active presence in some of its districts.

The Taliban group has been waging war against the Afghan government for years, challenging stability and security in the region. As a result of political turmoil, radical groups, such as Islamic State and al-Qaeda (both banned in Russia), have spread across the country.�

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Militants Russia Died Ghazni Media Government

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab beat Sindh by 34 runs

5 minutes ago

Russia Icebreaker With 33 People on Board Sends Ou ..

56 seconds ago

Three killed as a truck overturned in Muhammad Nag ..

59 seconds ago

International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

1 minute ago

Foreign diplomats visit Neelum Valley to witness I ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.