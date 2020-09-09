(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Nine Taliban insurgents were killed and six others injured in an airstrike by the Afghan Air Force in the southern Kandahar province, a spokesman for the Afghan National Army told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Last night, the Afghan Air Force targeted the Taliban in Maiwand district, killed nine insurgents and wounded six others," Khwaja Yahya Alawi, a spokesman for the 205th Atal Corps, said.

According to Alawi, a militant hideout and a large quantity of weapons were destroyed in the attack.

The Taliban radical movement has not yet commented on the matter.