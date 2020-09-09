UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Taliban Militants Killed In Afghan Air Force Strike In Country's South - Army

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 02:17 PM

Nine Taliban Militants Killed in Afghan Air Force Strike in Country's South - Army

Nine Taliban insurgents were killed and six others injured in an airstrike by the Afghan Air Force in the southern Kandahar province, a spokesman for the Afghan National Army told Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Nine Taliban insurgents were killed and six others injured in an airstrike by the Afghan Air Force in the southern Kandahar province, a spokesman for the Afghan National Army told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Last night, the Afghan Air Force targeted the Taliban in Maiwand district, killed nine insurgents and wounded six others," Khwaja Yahya Alawi, a spokesman for the 205th Atal Corps, said.

According to Alawi, a militant hideout and a large quantity of weapons were destroyed in the attack.

The Taliban radical movement has not yet commented on the matter.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Army Kandahar

Recent Stories

Babar Azam loses top position in ICC Men’s T20I ..

7 minutes ago

Germany's COVID-19 cases soar by 1,176 to 253,474

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman: Early to Say Anything About Exa ..

3 minutes ago

Britain's Kim Jones named as designer by Fendi

3 minutes ago

Mazari jubilation over safe return of SECP offici ..

12 minutes ago

Multan to get tree plantation drive at large scale ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.