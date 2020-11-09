Nine Taliban Militants Killed in Clashes in Northern Afghanistan - Military

UrduPoint.com
Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:10 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Nine Taliban militants have been killed in clashes in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province, the national army reported on Monday.

According to the 209th corps, the skirmish took place in Zari district, leaving no casualties among the security personnel.

The Taliban have yet to comment on the information.

Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence since the beginning of Kabul-Taliban talks in Qatar in late September.

