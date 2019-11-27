Nine Taliban Militants Killed In Foreign Airstrikes In Southern Afghanistan - Police
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 02:26 PM
Airstrikes launched by foreign forces killed nine Taliban militants and injured six others in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, police said on Wednesday
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Airstrikes launched by foreign forces killed nine Taliban militants and injured six others in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, police said on Wednesday.
"The foreign air force launched an attack on Taliban militants in Cholawak area of [Kandahar's] Maiwand district last night, killing nine militants and wounding six others," the province's police chief's spokesman, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, told Sputnik.
Earlier in the day, the Afghan Khaama Press news Agency reported, citing the country's defense ministry, that eight other Taliban militants had been killed in the Marjah district of the Helmand province.
The Taliban has not yet commented on the airstrikes.