UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Taliban Militants Killed In Foreign Airstrikes In Southern Afghanistan - Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 02:26 PM

Nine Taliban Militants Killed in Foreign Airstrikes in Southern Afghanistan - Police

Airstrikes launched by foreign forces killed nine Taliban militants and injured six others in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, police said on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Airstrikes launched by foreign forces killed nine Taliban militants and injured six others in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, police said on Wednesday.

"The foreign air force launched an attack on Taliban militants in Cholawak area of [Kandahar's] Maiwand district last night, killing nine militants and wounding six others," the province's police chief's spokesman, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Afghan Khaama Press news Agency reported, citing the country's defense ministry, that eight other Taliban militants had been killed in the Marjah district of the Helmand province.

The Taliban has not yet commented on the airstrikes.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Militants Police Kandahar Nasir

Recent Stories

Vietnam Purchases Russian ORSIS T-5000 High-Precis ..

28 seconds ago

Ibrahimovic invests in Swedish club Hammarby

30 seconds ago

Australia PM turns down plea from Baywatch star to ..

4 minutes ago

CFP delegation to participate in SAARC Chess Feder ..

4 minutes ago

Two gangs busted in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

UAE Voices Support for Palestine's Self-Determinat ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.