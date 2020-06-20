UrduPoint.com
Nine Taliban Militants Killed In Retaliatory Attack In Central Afghanistan - Military

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 07:25 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) At least 9 Taliban militants were killed and three others wounded in retaliation to an attack on the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) in the Taqi area of the Baraki Barak district in the central Logar province late last night, the military said in a Saturday statement.

No civilians or national security forces were harmed in the clash, the statement added.

In a separate incident, Mohammad Zahir Torbai, the deputy chief of the 4th Border Brigade, and Mohammad Jan Khpalwak, deputy commander of the 3rd Battalion in the province of Helmand, were killed along with three of their soldiers in a clash with Taliban militants in the Nahr-e-Saraj district of Helmand province last night, a military source in Helmand told Sputnik.

Also last night, the Taliban militants attacked two security checkpoints in the first district of the central Takhar province. A senior Taliban leader, Qari Saadat, along with three other militants, was killed. Another two were wounded. On the law enforcement side, one local policeman was killed and another was injured in the clash, Takhar Police press office said in a statement.

