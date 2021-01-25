Nine Trapped Chinese Miners Confirmed Dead: State Media
Mon 25th January 2021
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Nine more Chinese miners trapped underground for over two weeks have been confirmed dead, state media reported Monday, leaving one still unaccounted for after a blast at the site.
"From Sunday afternoon to this afternoon, rescue workers have not stopped searching, and found a further nine trapped miners who unfortunately all died,", state broadcaster CCTV quoted the mayor of Yantai city as saying.
Eleven miners were rescued alive on Sunday.