UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Trapped Chinese Miners Confirmed Dead: State Media

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 03:11 PM

Nine trapped Chinese miners confirmed dead: state media

Nine more Chinese miners trapped underground for over two weeks have been confirmed dead, state media reported Monday, leaving one still unaccounted for after a blast at the site

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Nine more Chinese miners trapped underground for over two weeks have been confirmed dead, state media reported Monday, leaving one still unaccounted for after a blast at the site.

"From Sunday afternoon to this afternoon, rescue workers have not stopped searching, and found a further nine trapped miners who unfortunately all died,", state broadcaster CCTV quoted the mayor of Yantai city as saying.

Eleven miners were rescued alive on Sunday.

Related Topics

Dead China Died Yantai SITE Sunday Media All From

Recent Stories

Several political, social orgnizations to hold ral ..

13 seconds ago

Sindh Govt is enhancing skills of poor artisans: F ..

16 seconds ago

“Strong evidence of money-laundering against a b ..

29 minutes ago

Borders tighten around world as coronavirus curfew ..

18 seconds ago

Russia 'Not Interested' in Gateway Project With It ..

19 seconds ago

Ukraine's Zelenskiy Demands Punishment For Attacke ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.