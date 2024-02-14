Open Menu

Nine Trapped In Turkish Gold Mine Landslide

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2024 | 05:55 PM

Nine trapped in Turkish gold mine landslide

Hundreds of Turkish rescuers on Tuesday searched through a cyanide-laced field for nine gold mine workers who were swallowed by a massive landslide that rolled over their open pit

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Hundreds of Turkish rescuers on Tuesday searched through a cyanide-laced field for nine gold mine workers who were swallowed by a massive landslide that rolled over their open pit.

Images from the scene showed the landslide sweeping across a valley and crashing into a road where some of the workers were travelling by vehicle.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said there was no news of nine out of 667 employees at the mine, which is in the remote Ilic district of the eastern Erzincan province.

"We installed our (rescue) vehicles, our generators, and our night lighting equipment," Yerlikaya told state-run TRT television. "We have only one wish: to be able to give good news to the families of these brothers."

Experts and local officials said the search was complicated by the presence in the ground of cyanide -- a highly toxic chemical compound used to extract gold from ore.

"Cyanide soil collapsed" at the site, Independent Mining Labour Union representative Basaran Aksu told Turkish media.

Aksu said specialist equipment would be needed in the search.

"The work may take a very long time because of the cyanide field," which is reported to be one of Turkey's largest.

The province lies on the northern bank of the Karasu River -- a major tributary of the Euphrates, which runs from Turkey to Syria and Iraq.

The environment ministry said it had sealed off a stream that runs from the open pit to prevent contamination of the Euphrates.

Environmental activists and local officials tried to shut down the open pit mine after a 2022 cyanide leak.

The plant closed for a few months but then re-opened after its operator paid a fine, prompting an outcry from Turkey's opposition parties.

Cemalettin Kucuk, an engineer who co-authored a report into the mine's safety when its operator sought permission to expand its capacity, said the soil was filled with "stone fragments containing cyanide".

"We are talking about a mountain weighing millions of tonnes," Kucuk told Turkish media. "We have warned about this many times."

Mehmet Torun, the former president of the Chamber of Mining Engineers, explained that the huge pile of soil sliding towards the Euphrates River consists of materials washed with cyanide and sulfuric acid.

"For years, that mountain was being blown up, gold extracted from it.... and the waste was piled aside like a mountain of garbage. Now this huge mass, bathed in cyanide, flows towards the Euphrates River," he warned.

Anagold, a private company that runs the Ilic mine, said it was working to minimise the effects of this "painful" incident.

"We will mobilise all our means in order to urgently shed light on this incident," Anagold said in a statement.

The justice ministry on Tuesday assigned four public prosecutors to investigate the mine's operations.

Turkey is prone to deadly landslides and has suffered a string of mining accidents in recent decades.

A methane blast at a coal mine in northwest Turkey killed 42 people in October 2022.

Related Topics

Syria Interior Minister Turkey Iraq Company Fine Vehicles Road Vehicle Bank Aksu Erzincan SITE Chamber May October Gold Media TV All From Million Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Anti-dengue measures reviewed

Anti-dengue measures reviewed

5 minutes ago
 SECP continues crack down against illegal personal ..

SECP continues crack down against illegal personal loan apps

5 minutes ago
 Education Committee acknowledges support of member ..

Education Committee acknowledges support of members, officials

5 minutes ago
 PTA escalates efforts to combat illegal SIM activa ..

PTA escalates efforts to combat illegal SIM activation

5 minutes ago
 Ensuring the children's rights is imperative: Khal ..

Ensuring the children's rights is imperative: Khalid Iqbal

14 minutes ago
 Information Commission summons AIG regarding promo ..

Information Commission summons AIG regarding promotion cases

14 minutes ago
2nd polio drive of 2024 to start on Feb 26: DC

2nd polio drive of 2024 to start on Feb 26: DC

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders to prepare a comprehensive pla ..

Commissioner orders to prepare a comprehensive plan for Ramzan Package

14 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali inaugurates ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali inaugurates IT lab at AUST

20 minutes ago
 NATO showcases spending hikes in riposte to Trump

NATO showcases spending hikes in riposte to Trump

20 minutes ago
 Rehabilitated Bengal Tiger finds new sanctuary at ..

Rehabilitated Bengal Tiger finds new sanctuary at South Africa

21 minutes ago
 72 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

72 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World