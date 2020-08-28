Nine UAE Military Aircraft Arrive in Greece for Pilot Joint Training - General Staff

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Nine military aircraft have arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Greece's Souda air base located on the island of Crete to take part in joint military personnel training launched amid Athens' escalated row with Turkey in the Mediterranean, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff said on Thursday in a statement.

"This joint training is the result of excellent relations and cooperation between the two countries, as well as personal contact between the two commanders of the Armed Forces of the two countries. To conduct joint training, the relevant bodies of the Greek Defense General Staff and the General Staff of the UAE have worked together, and contacts at the level of defense and foreign ministers of the two countries played an important role," the statement reads.

According to the statement, among the planes arrived at the air base are four F-16 Block 60, one C-130 jet, three C-17 and one A332 plane.

The Greek General Staff added that the training were aimed at increasing the military personnel's level of combat readiness, combat capability and interaction of participating forces at the transnational level.

The Turkish-Greek tensions escalated earlier in August after Turkey's Oruc Reis research vessel began exploration drilling in the Greek-claimed waters in the eastern Mediterranean. Greece considers this territory to be its exclusive economic zone, has mobilized its armed forces to high alert, and vowed to protect its sovereign rights by all necessary means.