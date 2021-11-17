Nine UK Climate Protesters Jailed for Blocking Traffic in Major Roads

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Nine climate activists from the Insulate Britain movement were sentenced to prison on Wednesday for breaching a court order banning them from blocking major roads in and around London, the environmental group said.

The nine, aged between 20 and 58 years old, were convicted of contempt of court for breaking the National Highways' M25 injunction and were sentenced to between three and six months in jail.

According to Insulate Britain, which is demanding the UK government to insulate and retrofit homes to tackle climate change, the London High Court judge ordered that all the defendants should serve at least half of their sentence.

The campaign group has been staging sit-down protests on the M25 highway encircling Greater London and other major roads across England since September despite the court issuing four injunctions banning them from the roads.

In a letter to the British public released shortly after the sentences were handed out, the nine activists accused the UK government of "cowardice."

"By imprisoning us, the government shows its cowardice. They would rather lock up pensioners than insulate their homes. They would rather lock up teachers than create thousands of proper jobs. They would rather lock up young people than take practical steps to reduce emissions," they claimed.

Insulate Britain has claimed that 8,500 deaths in an average British winter are the result of cold homes.