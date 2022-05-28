UrduPoint.com

Nine UN Peacekeepers Injured In Car Blast In Mali - MINUSMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2022 | 06:49 PM

Nine peacekeepers of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were injured as a result of a car explosion on a homemade mine in eastern Mali, the mission said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) Nine peacekeepers of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were injured as a result of a car explosion on a homemade mine in eastern Mali, the mission said on Saturday.

"A car of the MINUSMA force logistics convoy was blown up this morning by a homemade mine southwest of the Aguelhok village. Nine peacekeepers were injured and evacuated for medical care. MINUSMA condemns this attack and wishes them a full recovery," MINUSMA said on Twitter.

Head of MINUSMA and special representative of the UN Secretary General El-Ghassim Wane wished the victims recovery and greeted the dedication of the peacekeepers on his Twitter.

MINUSMA has operated in Mali since 2013, when the UN Security Council established that political stability in Mali after a 2012 armed conflict between government forces, separatists and Islamist groups required international intervention. Since its formation, MINUSMA has registered over 200 fatalities, which is one of the highest rates among the UN peacekeeping missions.

