Nine US citizens confirmed dead in Israel-Gaza violence

The United States confirmed Monday the deaths of nine US citizens in the war between Israel and Hamas with more unaccounted for, amid fears they were taken captive

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The United States confirmed Monday the deaths of nine US citizens in the war between Israel and Hamas with more unaccounted for, amid fears they were taken captive.

"At this time, we can confirm the deaths of nine US citizens," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

"We can confirm that there are unaccounted for US citizens, and we are working to determine their whereabouts."

Miller added that US officials "continue to monitor the situation closely".