Nine US Governors Urge Biden to Prioritize Offshore Wind Development Projects - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Nine US governors have sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to prioritize offshore wind development projects to protect the environment and create new jobs, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.

"Today, I issued a letter with the governors of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Virginia urging the president of the United States to continue to prioritize offshore wind development," Cuomo said via Twitter.

The expansion of the offshore wind industry had created an opportunity for the United States to capture significant economic development activity and to build coastal communities while improving air quality and increasing the opportunities for energy diversity, the governors wrote to Biden.

"We aim to collaborate across our states by consulting with each other on permitting challenges, natural resource consideration, identifying opportunities to coordinate schedules and aligning construction schedules to meet states' respective clean energy targets," the letter said.

The governors also asked Biden in the letter to ensure the construction of adequate transmission capacity to send high voltage electricity from the new offshore generating facilities to the US mainland.