UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine US Governors Urge Biden To Prioritize Offshore Wind Development Projects - Letter

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Nine US Governors Urge Biden to Prioritize Offshore Wind Development Projects - Letter

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Nine US governors have sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to prioritize offshore wind development projects to protect the environment and create new jobs, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.

"Today, I issued a letter with the governors of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Virginia urging the president of the United States to continue to prioritize offshore wind development," Cuomo said via Twitter.

The expansion of the offshore wind industry had created an opportunity for the United States to capture significant economic development activity and to build coastal communities while improving air quality and increasing the opportunities for energy diversity, the governors wrote to Biden.

"We aim to collaborate across our states by consulting with each other on permitting challenges, natural resource consideration, identifying opportunities to coordinate schedules and aligning construction schedules to meet states' respective clean energy targets," the letter said.

The governors also asked Biden in the letter to ensure the construction of adequate transmission capacity to send high voltage electricity from the new offshore generating facilities to the US mainland. 

Related Topics

Governor Electricity Twitter Virginia New York United States From Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

Citizens must counter negative propaganda against ..

2 hours ago

SU's SFAO meets, finalizes scholarships

2 hours ago

CM Balochistan taking practical steps to provide f ..

2 hours ago

Biden Administration to Revise Trump Policies on E ..

2 hours ago

Ireland hit back with eight-wicket win over the Ne ..

2 hours ago

Aymeric Laporte debuts for Spain against Portugal

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.