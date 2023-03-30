UrduPoint.com

Nine US Service Members Killed In Dual Helicopter Crash In Kentucky - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 06:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) All nine US service members on board two US Army helicopters were killed when they crashed during a routine training mission in Kentucky, ABC reported on Thursday, citing an Army official.

The Black Hawk helicopters were from the 101st Airborne Division. They crashed in a field or semi-wooded area around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday in Trigg County.

