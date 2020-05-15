Nine-Years-Old Boy With Kawasaki-like Disease, Linked to COVID, Dies in France - Reports

A 9-years-old boy, who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and also had a Kawasaki-like disease, died in the southern French city of Marseille, the media reported on Friday, adding that this is the first such death in the country

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, the boy possibly developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. According to the healthcare workers, cited by BFMTV, the case is very rare.

France has already confirmed 125 cases of severe inflammatory syndromes in children since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, and more than half of them in the capital region. The French health authority, Sante Publique, has confirmed that the boy had COVID-19.

Kawasaki-like disease among children has been registered in a number of countries, including Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. Similar child fatalities have been confirmed in New York and London.