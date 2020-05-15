UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine-Years-Old Boy With Kawasaki-like Disease, Linked To COVID, Dies In France - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 06:52 PM

Nine-Years-Old Boy With Kawasaki-like Disease, Linked to COVID, Dies in France - Reports

A 9-years-old boy, who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and also had a Kawasaki-like disease, died in the southern French city of Marseille, the media reported on Friday, adding that this is the first such death in the country

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) A 9-years-old boy, who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and also had a Kawasaki-like disease, died in the southern French city of Marseille, the media reported on Friday, adding that this is the first such death in the country.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, the boy possibly developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. According to the healthcare workers, cited by BFMTV, the case is very rare.

France has already confirmed 125 cases of severe inflammatory syndromes in children since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, and more than half of them in the capital region. The French health authority, Sante Publique, has confirmed that the boy had COVID-19.

Kawasaki-like disease among children has been registered in a number of countries, including Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. Similar child fatalities have been confirmed in New York and London.

Related Topics

Died Germany London Marseille New York Italy United Kingdom United States Switzerland Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Finance Ministry says Moody's report not downgrade ..

21 minutes ago

Provincial secretary terms safety against pandemic ..

3 minutes ago

Gang of thieves busted, ring leader among 5 arrest ..

3 minutes ago

‘Learn to live with Coronavirus for sometimes as ..

25 minutes ago

Fraud case registered against Railways police DSP

3 minutes ago

Ghulam Sarwar Khan announces partial restoration ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.