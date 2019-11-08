Nineteen Belugas From Russian 'Whale Jail' Released Into Wild - Official

(@imziishan)

Environmental experts have released 19 belugas from the so-called whale jail into the wild in Russia's Far East, the spokesman of the Russian Federal Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO) Alexey Smorodov told Sputnik on Friday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Environmental experts have released 19 belugas from the so-called whale jail into the wild in Russia's Far East, the spokesman of the Russian Federal Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO) Alexey Smorodov told Sputnik on Friday.

"From 9:00 a.m. [23.00 GMT on Thursday], work on releasing 19 belugas began and was successfully completed. Satellite trackers were put on three of the larger [whales], which will allow scientists to monitor the movement of the animals in the wild," Smorodov said.

Earlier on Friday, a group of 13 other belugas was put onto the Zodiac research vessel, which will depart for the place of release. The 18 mammals that remain will be set free via the Professor Kaganovsky vessel once it returns.

In October 2018, the so-called whale jail in Russia's Srednyaya Bay made headlines after Greenpeace claimed that a group of endangered whales was being held there in preparation for being smuggled to China.

A probe was subsequently opened into potential illegal fishing of aquatic animals and animal abuse. The investigation found a group of more than 100 orcas and belugas trapped in a sea enclosure in dire condition.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered that the case be reviewed by the relevant state agencies. A local court ruled that the sea mammals had been caught illegally, and the companies responsible for the violation were reportedly fined a total of 150 million rubles ($2.4 million). In late September, Russian Environment Minister Dmitry Kobylkin said that the ministry had no plans to legalize the capture of orcas and belugas in Russian waters in 2020.

The trapped orcas and belugas have been steadily released since June. They have been equipped with trackers that will enable scientists to trace their movement and collect data on their behavior in the wild.