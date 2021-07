MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Bodies of 19 victims of the An-26 plane crash were found in Russia's Kamchatka Territory on Wednesday, the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

"During the search operation off the coast of Kamchatka, fragments of 10 more bodies of the dead were found. In total, fragments of 19 bodies were found," the ministry said.