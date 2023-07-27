Open Menu

Nineteen Dead As Boat Capsizes Near Philippine's Manila - Disaster Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) At least 19 people are dead as a passenger boat capsized due to strong winds near the Philippine capital of Manila, a municipal disaster agency said on Thursday.

While it is not clear how many people were aboard, 40 were rescued and 19 died, Jose Hernandez, the head of of the local disaster agency, said as cited by BDnews portal.

Hernandez added that search and rescue operations are still underway.

The news media also said that the boat was around 45 meters (148 feet) away from the shore when it was hit by strong winds, which caused panic among the passengers. They moved to one side, capsizing the vessel.

Typhoon Doksuri hit the Philippines this week, bringing winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour (108 miles per hour) to the country's most populated island of Luzon, leaving six people dead.

