UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nineteen Killed In Militia Attack On Village In DRC - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 07:45 PM

Nineteen Killed in Militia Attack on Village in DRC - Reports

Nineteen people have been killed in a militia attack on a village in the northeastern province of Ituri in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, actualite.cd reported, citing a representative of a local civilian community

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Nineteen people have been killed in a militia attack on a village in the northeastern province of Ituri in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, actualite.cd reported, citing a representative of a local civilian community.

The attack was carried out by the CODECO (Cooperative for the Development of Congo) militia in the village of Ngurahi on Friday.

"At the moment, we have 19 dead compatriots. Many were injured and are being sent to a hospital ... Forces loyal to the government arrived from the center of Berunda to intervene and repelled the attack, albeit rather sluggishly," Jacques Thobino, a representative of the civilian community of Mahagi territory, told the news portal on Friday.

He added that the militants had burnt down several houses. The attack has triggered a mass displacement of people in the area.

СODECO militants, who are mostly from the Lendu ethnic group, are mainly based in Ituri province. The militia has recently stepped up its attacks on the territories of Djugu, Mahagi and Irumu, according to the media outlet.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Militants Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo Media From Government

Recent Stories

Russia reports 5,966 new coronavirus cases

35 minutes ago

Nearly 800 Civilians Killed, Injured by Taliban Si ..

21 seconds ago

Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in Khanewal ..

22 seconds ago

Chief Secretary Jawad Malik calls on Chief Ministe ..

23 seconds ago

Spain&#039;s COVID-19 death toll up to 22,902

50 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Nears 90,000, Dea ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.