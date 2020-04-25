Nineteen Killed in Militia Attack on Village in DRC - Reports

Nineteen people have been killed in a militia attack on a village in the northeastern province of Ituri in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, actualite.cd reported, citing a representative of a local civilian community

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Nineteen people have been killed in a militia attack on a village in the northeastern province of Ituri in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, actualite.cd reported, citing a representative of a local civilian community.

The attack was carried out by the CODECO (Cooperative for the Development of Congo) militia in the village of Ngurahi on Friday.

"At the moment, we have 19 dead compatriots. Many were injured and are being sent to a hospital ... Forces loyal to the government arrived from the center of Berunda to intervene and repelled the attack, albeit rather sluggishly," Jacques Thobino, a representative of the civilian community of Mahagi territory, told the news portal on Friday.

He added that the militants had burnt down several houses. The attack has triggered a mass displacement of people in the area.

СODECO militants, who are mostly from the Lendu ethnic group, are mainly based in Ituri province. The militia has recently stepped up its attacks on the territories of Djugu, Mahagi and Irumu, according to the media outlet.