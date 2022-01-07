UrduPoint.com

Nineteen People Die, 26 Injured In Bus Crash In Nigeria - Road Safety Corps

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 08:52 PM

Nineteen People Die, 26 Injured in Bus Crash in Nigeria - Road Safety Corps

Nineteen people have died and 26 others been injured in a road accident in the Nigerian state of Kano as two buses collided, Lagos-based newspaper Vanguard reported on Friday, citing Nigerian Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Nineteen people have died and 26 others been injured in a road accident in the Nigerian state of Kano as two buses collided, Lagos-based newspaper Vanguard reported on Friday, citing Nigerian Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The buses crashed on Thursday along Kano-Zaria highway, according to FRSC.

"A total of 45 passengers conveying in the two buses were involved in the accident. Nineteen died (14 adult males, four adult females and one male child lost their lives) while 26 others sustained serious injuries," FRSC Sector Commander in Kano State Zubairu Mato said.

It is reported that the accident was caused by speeding, reckless driving, and loss of control on the road.

