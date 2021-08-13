UrduPoint.com

Nineteen People Injured, 1 Killed In Bus Explosion In Russia's South-West- Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Nineteen people were injured and one more killed in the bus explosion in Russia's southwestern city of Voronezh, the health ministry said on Friday.

"As a result of the explosion in a passenger bus in Voronezh, 19 people were injured and one person was killed," the Russian Health Ministry said in a statement.

Three of those injured are in critical condition, while the condition of eight others is assessed as moderately grave, the ministry added.

A shuttle bus exploded near a shopping mall in Voronezh on Thursday. Rescuers and law enforcement agencies keep working on the scene. The National Antiterrorism Committee is following different lines of inquiry.

