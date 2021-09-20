(@FahadShabbir)

The number of people injured in the shooting in the state university in Russia's Perm reached 19, a spokesman for emergency services told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The number of people injured in the shooting in the state university in Russia's Perm reached 19, a spokesman for emergency services told Sputnik on Monday.

"According to updated data, 19 people were injured in the shooting in Perm," the spokesman said.

This does not include fatalities. Eight people were killed, according to the Russian Investigative Committee.