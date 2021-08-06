Nineteen Rockets Fired From Lebanon at Israel - IDF Spokesman

Nineteen rockets were fired from Lebanon at Israel, three of which fell inside inside the Lebanese territory and 16 crossed the border, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman, Amnon Shefler, said on Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Nineteen rockets were fired from Lebanon at Israel, three of which fell inside inside the Lebanese territory and 16 crossed the border, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman, Amnon Shefler, said on Friday.

"Nineteen rockets were fired, three of which fell on the Lebanese territory and 16 crossed the border with Israel. Ten of them were intercepted," Shefler said at a briefing.

The IDF is not interested in an escalation with Lebanon but will not tolerate "such acts of terror," the spokesman emphasized.