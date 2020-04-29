Nineteen Russian Schoolchildren Stranded in US Amid Pandemic Fly Home - Foreign Ministry

Nineteen Russian minors who were unable to return home from the US amid the pandemic have boarded an evacuation flight from New York to Moscow, Mikhail Petrakov, the head of the crisis response department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Nineteen Russian minors who were unable to return home from the US amid the pandemic have boarded an evacuation flight from New York to Moscow, Mikhail Petrakov, the head of the crisis response department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday.

Dozens of Russian school children were stranded in the US after their educational programs were suspended amid the ongoing coronavirus epidemic in the United States. The foreign ministry confirmed earlier that some of these students would fly from New York to Moscow on Wednesday.

"You, probably, know the situation with [Russian school] children in the US. Today, we managed to bring home 19 people from New York, many of them did not have enough money to get to New York, but we managed to help them to get there from 15 [different US] states," Petrakov said during a session of the Russian parliament's upper house.

The Russian Embassy in Washington said earlier that overall 257 citizens were evacuated from the US on Wednesday.