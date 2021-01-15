Nineteen Vaccination Centers for People Over 75 to Open in Paris Next Week - Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) As many as 19 vaccination centers, where Parisians aged 75 years and older will be able to get shots against the coronavirus, will open in the French capital in the beginning of next week, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Friday.

"Nineteen centers for people over 75 will open on Monday, January 18," Hidalgo said, as quoted by the Parisien newspaper.

According to the Paris mayor, two vaccination centers in the 20th and the sixth arrondissements will open at a later date.

"Each district will have its own center. The most densely populated ones, namely 13th, 15th and 19th districts, will have two centers each. Then, five more centers will open by the beginning of February. This will allow districts with large populations such as 17th, to also have two centers," Hidalgo explained.

Paris, as noted by the mayor, is expected to receive 10,000 doses of the vaccine.

"This is too few, as there are 170,000 people over 75 living in Paris. At this rate, [two-doze] vaccination will take 34 weeks. The process needs to be sped up so that, I hope, we move on to mass vaccination" Hidalgo added.

French Health Minister Olivier Verand recently said that 833 vaccination centers were scheduled to open across the country on Monday.

The vaccination campaign in France began on December 27. On January 8, France also approved use of a vaccine produced by the US company, Moderna, in addition to using a vaccine co-produced by the US company Pfizer and the German BioNTech.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in France, more than 2.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus, and more than 69,000 died. By the end of January, the French authorities expect to vaccinate about a million people.