Ninety Criminal Cases Opened After Recent Unauthorized Protests In Russia - Ministry

Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:11 PM

Ninety Criminal Cases Opened After Recent Unauthorized Protests in Russia - Ministry

At least 90 criminal cases have been opened in the wake of the recent unauthorized protests in Russia, the country's interior ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) At least 90 criminal cases have been opened in the wake of the recent unauthorized protests in Russia, the country's interior ministry said on Thursday.

"The ministry informs that 90 criminal cases have been opened into crimes committed during the unauthorized gatherings in January-February this year," the ministry said in a statement.

Unauthorized demonstrations swept through Russian cities on January 23, January 31 and February 2 in support of opposition activist Alexey Navalny, who was detained on arrival in Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for alleged poisoning and later handed jail term for breaching his parole.

