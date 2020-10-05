Ninety-Three Syrian Mercenaries Killed in Nagorno-Karabakh - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A total of 93 mercenaries from Syria were killed in Nagorno-Karabakh, and 53 bodies were already delivered to the Arab country, a source in the Syrian opposition told Sputnik on Monday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) A total of 93 mercenaries from Syria were killed in Nagorno-Karabakh, and 53 bodies were already delivered to the Arab country, a source in the Syrian opposition told Sputnik on Monday.

"Yesterday, on Sunday, bodies of 53 mercenaries were delivered to Syria ...

This means, the total number of killed Syrian mercenaries has reached 93," the source said.

According to the source, 430 Syrian mercenaries departed to the combat zone in Karabakh over the weekend.

Another source in the Syrian opposition told Sputnik earlier that 322 "well-equipped" Syrian mercenaries were in Karabakh, as of October 1.