UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ninety-Three Syrian Mercenaries Killed In Nagorno-Karabakh - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 01:59 PM

Ninety-Three Syrian Mercenaries Killed in Nagorno-Karabakh - Source

A total of 93 mercenaries from Syria were killed in Nagorno-Karabakh, and 53 bodies were already delivered to the Arab country, a source in the Syrian opposition told Sputnik on Monday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) A total of 93 mercenaries from Syria were killed in Nagorno-Karabakh, and 53 bodies were already delivered to the Arab country, a source in the Syrian opposition told Sputnik on Monday.

"Yesterday, on Sunday, bodies of 53 mercenaries were delivered to Syria ...

This means, the total number of killed Syrian mercenaries has reached 93," the source said.

According to the source, 430 Syrian mercenaries departed to the combat zone in Karabakh over the weekend.

Another source in the Syrian opposition told Sputnik earlier that 322 "well-equipped" Syrian mercenaries were in Karabakh, as of October 1.

Related Topics

Syria October Sunday From Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

#HappybirthdayPMImranKhan becomes top trend on his ..

18 minutes ago

China Int'l Cartoon and Animation Festival interac ..

2 minutes ago

S.Korea's online shopping hits record high in Augu ..

2 minutes ago

124 detainees, prisoners infected with COVID-19 in ..

2 minutes ago

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Says City of Ganja Un ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed over old enmity in KASUR

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.