Nintendo Lifts Annual Profit Forecasts On Strong Game Sales

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Japanese gaming giant Nintendo raised its annual forecasts on Tuesday after strong first-half sales of its new "Zelda" and "Mario" franchise games for the ageing Switch console.

Helped by a weaker yen, Nintendo expects net profit to decline 3.0 percent to 420 billion Yen ($2.8 billion) for the 12 months to the end of March, up from a previous estimate of 340 billion yen.

Operating profit is now expected to be roughly flat at around 500 billion yen, up from a previous projection of 450 billion yen, while sales will dip 1.4 percent, according to the new forecasts.

"Each title released this fiscal year has sold well, with 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' posting sales of 19.50 million units, and 'Pikmin 4' posting sales of 2.61 million units," Nintendo said in a statement.

