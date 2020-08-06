Nintendo reports bumper $1 bln net profit in first quarter

Nintendo made a $1 billion net profit in the first quarter, it said Thursday, with gamers stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic driving extraordinary demand for the industry

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Nintendo made a $1 billion net profit in the first quarter, it said Thursday, with gamers stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic driving extraordinary demand for the industry.

The global health crisis has had devastating economic consequences across a broad range of industries but the gaming sector has been a rare beneficiary of lockdowns that kept people indoors around the world.

Nintendo said it raked in 106.5 billion Yen for the three months to June, a more than six-fold increase from 16.6 billion yen a year earlier.

Sales more than doubled to 358 billion yen as demand for its popular Switch console showed no sign of dying down, even as the device entered the crucial fourth year since its launch.

"Sales for the entire Nintendo Switch family rose 166.6 percent year-on-year to 5.68 million units," the firm said, referring to both the original Switch and the stripped-back Switch Lite.

Earlier, Bloomberg news reported that the firm is raising its target for Switch production to around 25 million units this fiscal year from 22 million set in April, to meet robust demand.

The results far exceed the expectations of analysts and come on the back of runaway success by the Switch and Nintendo's hit "Animal Crossing" game.

The leisurely game has struck a chord with players around the world, many of them enjoying a virtual release from the restrictions on movement and social activity imposed to contain coronavirus.

Nintendo is one of a "handful" of major companies seeing significant business opportunities from the coronavirus outbreak, analysts said.

Shares of the Kyoto-based company have surged more than 35 percent since early March and closed up 0.18 percent on Thursday before its earnings announcement.