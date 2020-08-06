UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nintendo Reports Bumper $1 Bn Net Profit In First Quarter

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 03:26 PM

Nintendo reports bumper $1 bn net profit in first quarter

Nintendo on Thursday reported net profit surged to $1 billion in the first quarter, with players stuck at home during the coronavirus virus driving extraordinary demand for the gaming industry

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Nintendo on Thursday reported net profit surged to $1 billion in the first quarter, with players stuck at home during the coronavirus virus driving extraordinary demand for the gaming industry.

The Japanese giant raked in 106.5 billion Yen for the three months to June, a more than six-fold increase from 16.6 billion yen a year earlier.

Sales more than doubled to 358 billion yen, as demand for its popular Switch console remained robust, as the device entered the crucial fourth year since its launch.

The results far exceeded the expectations of analysts and come on the back of the runaway success of both the Switch and Nintendo's hit "Animal Crossing" game.

"Sales for the entire Nintendo Switch family rose 166.

6 percent year-on-year to 5.68 million units," the firm said, referring to both the original Switch and the stripped-back Switch Lite.

Nintendo is one of a "handful" of major companies seeing significant business opportunities from the coronavirus outbreak, analysts said.

"Demand for video games has remained strong among people staying home following the pandemic," Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute in Tokyo, told AFP ahead of the results.

"The lockdown boom is expected to continue for now," he added.

Despite the blockbuster figures, the Kyoto-based firm declined to upgrade its full-year forecast, leaving intact its projection of 200 billion in net profit for the fiscal year to March, down 23 perfect from the previous year.

Related Topics

Video Games Business Tokyo March June Family From Industry Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

15 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

30 minutes ago

Greece's Mitsotakis Slams NATO's Neutrality on Gre ..

7 seconds ago

Policeman injured, dacoit arrested after encounter ..

9 seconds ago

IUCPSS to strengthen alumni associations across Pa ..

10 seconds ago

PCAA launches tree plantation drive at Rama dam

11 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.