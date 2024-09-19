Nintendo Sues 'Pokemon With Guns' Maker For Patent Infringement
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Japan's Nintendo said Thursday it has filed a lawsuit accusing the developer of a video game jokingly dubbed "Pokemon with guns" of patent infringement.
Nintendo and The Pokemon Company are suing Pocketpair, the Japan-based studio behind the "Palworld" game that became a viral hit when its prototype was released in January.
"Palworld" -- which sold more than five million copies in just three days -- features weapon-wielding player avatars and monsters that look similar to the creatures of Nintendo's wildly popular "Pokemon" franchise.
A Nintendo statement said the companies had "filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the Tokyo District Court against Pocketpair" on Wednesday.
"This lawsuit seeks an injunction against infringement and compensation for damages on the grounds that Palworld... infringes multiple patent rights," it said.
The statement did not specify how much compensation was being sought.
Nintendo added it would "take necessary actions against any infringement of its intellectual property rights" to protect what it has "worked hard to establish over the years".
"Palworld" is still in development but an "early access version" costs $29.
99 for US customers on the online Steam platform.
"Fight, farm, build and work alongside mysterious creatures called 'Pals' in this completely new multiplayer, open world survival and crafting game!" its description states.
Initial reviews of the game were positive, although many pointed out the eerie resemblance of the "Pals" to Pokemon characters, with critics and users nicknaming it "Pokemon with guns".
"Most people, myself included, thought this game was going to be a meme," the account of game developer Pirate Software said in one review left on Steam.
"It's actually insanely detailed, extremely well optimised, and compelling as hell."
Pocketpair said in a statement Thursday that it will "begin the appropriate legal proceedings and investigations into the claims of patent infringement".
"It is truly unfortunate that we will be forced to allocate significant time to matters unrelated to game development due to this lawsuit," it added.
Pokemon has been a global hit since it was launched as a role-playing game in 1996 for Nintendo's Game Boy console.
The franchise, whose slogan is "Gotta Catch 'Em All", also includes movies and a hugely popular animated tv show.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
More Stories From World
-
Germany plans extra 400 mn euros military aid to Ukraine11 minutes ago
-
Comoros president makes first appearance since attack20 minutes ago
-
New Zealand 136-2 in reply to Sri Lanka after Latham half-ton50 minutes ago
-
KSrelief delivers 25 ambulances to Ukrainian health ministry2 hours ago
-
'Life or death' for big cities should planet warm 3C: study2 hours ago
-
India 176-6 against Bangladesh after Hasan takes four wickets2 hours ago
-
Kiwi rookie O'Rourke takes five wickets, Sri Lanka all out for 3052 hours ago
-
Governor of Jazan region receives Saudi games torch3 hours ago
-
Saudi stock exchange ends trading higher3 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka to vote in first poll since economic collapse3 hours ago
-
Saudi Deputy Minister of Finance for international relations heads kingdom's delegation to 72nd meet ..3 hours ago
-
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security3 hours ago