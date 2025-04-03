Nintendo Switch 2 sparks excitement despite high price

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Nintendo fans excited over the upcoming Switch console said Thursday they were disappointed by the high price tag, as US tariffs bite.

The Japanese video game giant revealed details about the Switch 2 on Wednesday, announcing an update to the hugely successful 2017 original that has sold over 150 million units.

But shares in the Kyoto-based company tanked nearly six percent following the announcement, partly because the recommended retail price -- $449.99 in the United States, 395.99 Pounds in Britain and 469.99 Euros in France -- is at least a third more than its predecessor.

Shares closed down 3.3 percent in the wake of US President Donald Trump's sweeping levies.

These include 46 percent on Vietnam and 49 percent on Cambodia -- countries where Nintendo has reportedly shifted an increasing share of its production in recent years.

The Switch 2 games, including "Donkey Kong Bonanza", "Kirby Air Riders" and "Mario Kart World", will cost 80-90 euros ($86-$97).

"I will buy it, but maybe not when it's released," Felix Sorge, a 33-year-old data analyst told AFP in Tokyo. "It's quite expensive in comparison to the old one."

Industry research firm Niko Partners poured cold water on the idea of waiting for a discount, however.

"We do not expect a price drop for the Switch 2 within its first five years given continued uncertainty around reciprocal tariffs, global trade and higher component costs," it said.

The original Switch was an all-ages hit thanks to its hybrid concept, which allows players to use it on the go and connect to a tv. The new version retains many of its features, including detachable "Joy-Con" controllers.

What's new is a "C" button that activates "GameChat" -- allowing users to speak with one another while playing.

"Even when you're apart, you can play games and hang out as if you were together in the same room," Nintendo said.