Nintendo to unveil upgrade to best-selling Switch console

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Japanese video game giant Nintendo is set to unveil the new version of its hugely popular Switch console on Wednesday, with the update eagerly awaited by both gamers and investors.
Everything from the release date to the price of the Switch 2 is set to be announced at 1300 GMT during a one-hour video broadcast online following a brief first glimpse in mid-January.
Very similar visually to its best-selling predecessor, which was launched in 2017, the Switch 2 features a larger screen, a wider stand, and retains its detachable "Joy-Con" controllers.
It will also be more powerful than the original model while keeping its hybrid console concept, allowing players to use it both on-the-go and connected to a tv -- a key factor in the success of the first Switch which has sold 150 million units worldwide.
Experts says no major gaming revolution is expected with the Switch 2 to rival the 2006 appearance of motion controls on the Wii, or to a lesser extent, the Wii U's screen-controller in 2012.
"When you ask gamers, they mention performance and game software, but in reality, they seem to want the same experience as the original Switch," said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Japanese brokerage Toyo Securities.
"I think what they truly want is simply higher performance."
- June release? -
Piers Harding-Rolls, an expert at Ampere Analysis, a London-based consultancy, said a successful launch was "fundamental" for Nintendo's future.
"There is huge demand for a better version of the original Switch," he added.
Despite recent diversification efforts into movies and theme parks, Nintendo's core business still relies heavily on video games.
The company cut its profit forecasts in February due to slowing sales of its star console.
Industry rumours suggest a possible June release, with Yasuda estimating six million units would be initially made available.
In the long run, Nintendo could sell 19 million units in 2025 and 21 million the following year, according to Toyo Securities estimates.
Another key factor is pricing, which experts estimate will range from $430 to $540.
Uncertainty over US import tariffs also remain a concern, although Nintendo has recently switched an increasing amount of production from China to Vietnam, which faces lower customs duties.
- New Mario Kart? -
As the video game industry faces a global slowdown, marked by waves of layoffs, the arrival of the Switch 2 could revitalise console sales which have been declining worldwide.
Sales fell by 35 percent in 2024 year-on-year in the United States, according to data from US market research firm Circana.
The key to the success of the Switch 2 is likely to be its games line-up.
"They are hugely important, especially for early adopters," said Harding-Rolls, as fans eagerly wait to know the exclusive titles for the new console.
During its January preview, Nintendo revealed a few seconds of a new Mario Kart game, suggesting that it was bringing back one of its most popular franchises.
With over 75 million copies sold on the Wii U and Switch, Mario Kart 8 is the second best-selling game in Nintendo's history, close to Wii sports' record of 82 million copies.
Nintendo's recent announcement that players can loan digital versions of Switch games to friends via "virtual game cards" could also encourage players to invest in a second console, making game sharing easier.
Starting Friday, select players chosen by lottery will get to test the new console at events in New York, Tokyo, Paris and other cities.
