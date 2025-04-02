Nintendo's Megahit Switch Console: What To Know
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2025 | 08:40 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Gaming giant Nintendo is set to unveil the successor to its phenomenally popular Switch console on Wednesday.
Here are some facts about its success:
- 150 million sold -
Nintendo has sold around 150 million Switch machines since the gadget's launch in March 2017.
That makes it the third best-selling console in video game history, behind Sony's PlayStation 2 and the Nintendo DS.
Nintendo estimates it has sold a colossal 1.3 billion games that run on the console.
The biggest hit by far was "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" (67 million copies sold), followed by "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" which became a must-play during Covid (47 million sold).
- Initial indifference -
The arrival of the Switch -- a hybrid console that can be played on-the-go or at home connected to a television -- revolutionised the video game world.
But plans for the console were unveiled in 2015 to overwhelming indifference after the successor to Nintendo's popular Wii device, the Wii U, flopped commercially.
The Switch was at first seen as pricey, lacking games and with little to no chance of competing for consumers' wallets with Sony's more powerful PlayStation 4.
"Console games had lost ground to mobile games, and were seen by investors, media and the general public as no longer having any utility," said analyst Hideki Yasuda of Toyo Securities.
"Expectations for the Switch were very low," he told AFP.
"But once it started selling well, opinion quickly changed."
- 'Lateral thinking' -
The Switch was a high point in Nintendo's creativity over the past 40 years, according to Florent Gorges, a French author of books on the Kyoto-based company's history.
On a technical level, the console was anything but cutting-edge, however.
But Nintendo's knack for creating appealing games, combined with the console's portability, made it a winner.
"The Switch perfectly respects Nintendo's DNA, which is 'lateral thinking with withered technology'," said Gorges.
"This means to succeed in making something new out of something old," he explained.
It was the philosophy of Gunpei Yokoi, the father of Nintendo's Game & Watch series of electronic games, which sold tens of millions of units in the 1980s.
- Reorganisation -
The success of the Switch prompted Nintendo to combine its home and portable consoles divisions into one unit.
"Nintendo had two activities, with totally different prices, totally different software development," said Serkan Toto from Tokyo firm Kantan Games.
But since 2017, thanks to the Switch, "there has been a constant and very reliable flow of games developed directly by Nintendo, and that has helped them enormously," he told AFP.
mac/stu/adp/rmb/jfx
NINTENDO
Sony
GROUPE PSA
Recent Stories
El-Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts in phone call
European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt, Jordan
European Commission plans to expand Europol’s role
EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to counter digital crime
UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on passing of his mot ..
National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency medical cases in Q1 2025
European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against U ..
Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF
408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA
Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
UAQ Ruler receives condolences on passing of his Mother
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719
More Stories From World
-
Asian markets edge up but uncertainty rules ahead of Trump tariffs5 minutes ago
-
Nintendo to unveil upgrade to best-selling Switch console5 minutes ago
-
Nintendo's megahit Switch console: what to know5 minutes ago
-
French court says Le Pen appeal ruling could come before presidential vote5 minutes ago
-
All eyes on Tsunoda at Japan GP after ruthless Red Bull move25 minutes ago
-
US adding second aircraft carrier in Middle East25 minutes ago
-
Other governments 'weaponising' Trump language to attack NGOs: rights groups45 minutes ago
-
UK imposes online entry permit on European visitors45 minutes ago
-
Two injured in attack on Christians in north Iraq45 minutes ago
-
How a Brazilian chief is staving off Amazon destruction45 minutes ago
-
Battery boom drives Bangladesh lead poisoning epidemic45 minutes ago
-
Greenland votes again in local polls amid Trump threats7 hours ago