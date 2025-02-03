Ninth Asian Winter Games Torch Relay Kicks Off In Harbin, China
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 02:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The torch relay of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, known as China Ice City, in Northeast China Heilongjiang Province, began on Monday morning, coinciding with the start of the first event, ice hockey, later that day.
The torch relay, which lasts for one day, spans approximately 11 kilometers, passing by landmarks such as Binzhou Railway Bridge that have witnessed century-long history in Harbin and Central Street, according to CCTV.
The starting point of the relay began at the Baroque Block in Daowai district, Harbin, the birthplace of the city's opening as a commercial port.
The closing ceremony concluded at the popular Snowman Square in the Songhua River Wetland Park, a well-known attraction among domestic and international tourists seeking to experience Harbin winter charm.
Along the route, the relay passed the Binzhou Railway Bridge, Zhaolin Park famous for its globally recognized ice and snow art, and the famous scenic spot Central Street.
According to CCTV, this route showcases the rich cultural and historical tapestry of Harbin, highlighting the city's fusion of tradition and modern development.
With the launch of the torch relay ceremony, several competitions of the 9th Asian Winter Games also commenced. The first event, ice hockey, began at 9 am.
On Tuesday, Team China is set to debut in the Mixed Doubles Curling Round Robin competition.
The first gold medal will be awarded on the morning of February 8.
The ninth Asian Winter Games is scheduled to run in Harbin from February 7 to 14. Over 1,270 athletes from 34 countries and regions across Asia will participate, marking this edition as the largest in terms of participating delegations and athlete numbers.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI
Vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO ..
PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index with 113,000 points
Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes authorized agent for Nauru citizens ..
Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%
Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme 2025 opens registration
Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in China's Harbin
Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025
Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow
Japan launches satellite to have own positioning system
TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build first methanol plant in UAE
Korean won dips to yearly low
More Stories From World
-
Ninth Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in Harbin, China1 minute ago
-
Stocks drop, dollar rallies as Year of the Snake starts with bite11 minutes ago
-
OpenAI announces new 'deep research' tool for ChatGPT21 minutes ago
-
Musk brands USAID 'criminal', Trump calls its leaders 'radical lunatics'21 minutes ago
-
Stocks drop, dollar rallies as Year of the Snake starts with bite21 minutes ago
-
Rising floodwaters force evacuations in eastern Australia41 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 3 tons of dates in Wad Madani locality in Sudan41 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister chairs Saudi-German roundtable meeting to enhance bilateral ties51 minutes ago
-
Over 100 earthquakes jolt Aegean Sea in last 48 hours1 hour ago
-
Across China: Clay figures showcase charm of intangible cultural heritage in Spring Festival1 hour ago
-
OpenAI, SoftBank to launch joint AI venture1 hour ago
-
SoftBank, OpenAI announce joint venture to offer AI for companies1 hour ago