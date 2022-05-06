UrduPoint.com

Ninth Journalist Killed In Mexico Since Beginning Of 2022 - Attorney General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Ninth Journalist Killed in Mexico Since Beginning of 2022 - Attorney General

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Luis Enrique Ramirez, the founder of Mexican news portal Fuentes Fidedignas, has been found dead on the outskirts of the city of Culiacan in the Mexican western state of Sinaloa, Sara Quinonez, the state's attorney general, said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that the body found on a dirt road on El Ranchito highway belongs to journalist Luis Enrique Ramirez Ramos. We express our sincere condolences to his family and pledge to investigate the case," Quinonez said on Twitter.

Ramirez became the ninth journalist killed in Mexico in 2022.

The Mexican Special Prosecutor's Office for Crimes against Freedom of Expression (FEADLE) has opened over 1140 cases of media offenses in the last five years, incriminating only 10 of the cases. The impunity rate exceeds 99%.

In 2021, seven journalists were killed in Mexico, which is the highest number in the world, according to human rights organization Articulo 19, with some 33 journalists have been killed in the last three years.

Related Topics

Dead World Twitter Road Culiacan Mexico Family Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

3 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

3 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.