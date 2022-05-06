Ninth Journalist Killed in Mexico Since Beginning of 2022 - Attorney General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Luis Enrique Ramirez, the founder of Mexican news portal Fuentes Fidedignas, has been found dead on the outskirts of the city of Culiacan in the Mexican western state of Sinaloa, Sara Quinonez, the state's attorney general, said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that the body found on a dirt road on El Ranchito highway belongs to journalist Luis Enrique Ramirez Ramos. We express our sincere condolences to his family and pledge to investigate the case," Quinonez said on Twitter.

Ramirez became the ninth journalist killed in Mexico in 2022.

The Mexican Special Prosecutor's Office for Crimes against Freedom of Expression (FEADLE) has opened over 1140 cases of media offenses in the last five years, incriminating only 10 of the cases. The impunity rate exceeds 99%.

In 2021, seven journalists were killed in Mexico, which is the highest number in the world, according to human rights organization Articulo 19, with some 33 journalists have been killed in the last three years.