Nippon Steel Says Expects To Close US Steel Takeover By End Of 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Japan's Nippon Steel said on Thursday that it still expects to close its takeover of US Steel this year, despite opposition from both President Joe Biden and president-elect Donald Trump.
Ahead of the US election, Trump vowed to block the deal worth more than $14 billion.
His vice-president elect J.D. Vance also led congressional opposition to the takeover, describing domestic steel production as a national security priority.
A Nippon Steel earnings presentation on Thursday maintained that "the transaction is expected to close in... Calendar year 2024" pending a US national security review.
"Now that the election is over, we believe that there can be constructive discussions about this deal," vice chairman Takahiro Mori told reporters, according to Bloomberg news.
In September, Biden's administration extended the review by a body headed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that studies foreign takeovers of US firms, called the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).
That pushed the body's conclusion on the politically sensitive deal until after the election.
Major Japanese and American business groups have urged Yellen not to succumb to political pressure when reviewing Nippon Steel's proposed acquisition, which was first announced in December 2023.
US Steel has argued that the Nippon deal is needed to ensure sufficient investment in its Mon Valley plants in Pennsylvania, the earliest of which dates to 1875.
It warned before the election that if the sale is blocked, it could shutter facilities in the state.
Arbitrators ruled in September that Nippon Steel had proven it can assume US Steel's labour contract obligations, in a win for the proposed transcontinental merger.
The decision was greeted by US Steel and condemned by the steelworkers union, which has fought the deal.
Recent Stories
Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform
Football: UEFA Europa League results
More Stories From World
-
Nissan announces 9,000 job cuts, slashes sales forecast22 seconds ago
-
China seeks to deepen cooperation in agricultural & food safety under BRI10 minutes ago
-
Mexico's president offers Trump 'sincere congratulations'10 minutes ago
-
Brazil's Amazon posts lowest deforestation in nine years: govt10 minutes ago
-
Rural vote helps thrust Trump back to presidency20 minutes ago
-
Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship20 minutes ago
-
US and China must 'get along', Xi tells Trump40 minutes ago
-
EU leaders urge Georgia to probe vote 'irregularities'50 minutes ago
-
Scholz coalition collapses, Germany heads for early elections1 hour ago
-
Australia to ban children under 16 from social media: PM1 hour ago
-
Musiala gets Bayern back on Champions League track against Benfica1 hour ago
-
Obama congratulates Trump on election win over Harris1 hour ago